Lil Meech Takes His Mom & Grandma To Strip Club For Mother's Day

Lil Meech had a memorable Mother's Day celebration -- 'cause he took his mom and grandma to the strip club ... and the internet is torn on whether it was cool or crude.

The rapper posted footage of the holiday excursion Sunday ... when he and his sister brought Mama Bear and Grandmama Bear to the Magic City gentleman's club in Atlanta -- where it looked like they were in the VIP section ... with a bunch of dancers around.

Indeed ... the ladies were shaking it up in front of Meech's elders, and while his mom seemed to be enjoying it -- g'ma was a little more stoic, not cracking a smile under shades.

The moment was dissected to death in Meech's IG comments ... 'cause his grandmother, Lucille, is actually depicted on 50 Cent's hit show 'BMF' -- in which Meech stars -- as a do-good servant of the church ... and many couldn't believe she would associate herself with a hut for booty. As you can imagine, Meech himself is catching flak from all this.

Others pointed out she didn't carry the weight of the Black Mafia Family -- including enduring her son Big Meech's incarceration since 2008 -- to be rattled by pole dancers.

Anyway ... it certainly looked fun -- it's just hard to tell if his grandmother was feeling it. Based on her reaction ... you could probably guess she might've felt a bit out of place.