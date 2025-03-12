50 Cent Roasts Rick Ross Opening for Bow Wow, Performing Drake Songs

50 Cent isn't calling Rick Ross' inclusion on Bow Wow's "Millennium" tour a win like everyone else ... he suspects "The Boss" simply can't sell tickets to his own shows now!!!

The G-Unit rap star didn't waste the opportunity to throw digs at Ross and Big Meech in a since-deleted Instagram post roast.

The tour began last week on March 7 and 50 called out Ross for slipping through the cracks ... "HE not a surprise guest he can't sell a ticket. LOL," 50 wrote, causing Uncle Murda and Nate Dogg's son NHale to burst out laughing in the post.

He also threw a jab at Floyd Mayweather, who was recently spotted standing with Ross in solidarity against 50.

50 also needled Ross for performing his catalog of Drake songs, despite Ross and Drake falling out during the 2024 Rap Wars last year.

Footage from the tour-opening Louisville concert shows Rozay performing one of the many collabs he has with Drake, 2011's "I'm On One," and shamelessly letting the crowd rock out to Drake's verse.