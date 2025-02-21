Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Meech Hangs With Floyd Mayweather & Rick Ross Amid 50 Cent Beef

Lil Meech Miami Nights With Mayweather & Rick Ross ... Unbothered By 50 Cent Beef

Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather, Lil Meech & Team Wonce Hang At Lucky Strike
50 Cent has been backing down both Big and Lil Meech on Instagram for days now ... but we're hearing his ex-'BMF' leading man can't be folded that easily!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Lil Meech kicking it with some well-known 50 Cent opps inside Lucky Strike Miami last night ... Floyd Mayweather and Rick Ross!!!

Rick Ross Floyd Mayweather Lil Meech Team Wonce Lucky Strike Miami 2

Sources for Meech tell us the actor met with Money Mayweather the night before and pulled up to the bowling alley with his brand partners to bless the legendary prizefighter with an exclusive merch drop ... the Red Letters x Wonce collab.

big meech Rick Ross , Floyd Mayweather, Lil Meech tmz sub arrow
We're hearing Big Meech also made a cameo appearance ... in spirit. The former drug kingpin is currently on house confinement, and was phoned in to speak to Ross and Mayweather.

50 Cent clowned Meech's latest Rozay meet-up with Wingstop jokes ... but we're told Meech's camp feels like any issues will iron themselves out.

big meech and rick ross insta 1

They feel the timing of 50's attacks to be ironic ... since he can't get any more money off the bigger Meech now that he's home.

50 Cent and Lil Meech
Business is business ... Meech's connections assure us he's focused on his entrepreneurship and turning Wonce into a household name.

Expect more brand deals and more acting roles to be announced soon ... just not with 50.

