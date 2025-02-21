Lil Meech Hangs With Floyd Mayweather & Rick Ross Amid 50 Cent Beef

50 Cent has been backing down both Big and Lil Meech on Instagram for days now ... but we're hearing his ex-'BMF' leading man can't be folded that easily!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Lil Meech kicking it with some well-known 50 Cent opps inside Lucky Strike Miami last night ... Floyd Mayweather and Rick Ross!!!

Sources for Meech tell us the actor met with Money Mayweather the night before and pulled up to the bowling alley with his brand partners to bless the legendary prizefighter with an exclusive merch drop ... the Red Letters x Wonce collab.

We're hearing Big Meech also made a cameo appearance ... in spirit. The former drug kingpin is currently on house confinement, and was phoned in to speak to Ross and Mayweather.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 Cent clowned Meech's latest Rozay meet-up with Wingstop jokes ... but we're told Meech's camp feels like any issues will iron themselves out.

They feel the timing of 50's attacks to be ironic ... since he can't get any more money off the bigger Meech now that he's home.

Business is business ... Meech's connections assure us he's focused on his entrepreneurship and turning Wonce into a household name.