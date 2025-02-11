Gianni Paolo Advises Lil Meech to Stay Out of 50 Cent Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent has been torching Big Meech and Lil Meech and the future of his 'BMF' series for days now ... a scenario Gianni Paolo thinks is inevitable, 'cause 50 is unrelenting!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Power Book II: Ghost" alum in WeHo, where he chalked up the brewing 'BMF' beef to showbiz being tough ... although he feels the series could've survived if it was as popular as his 'P2' series. 😬

We doubt Gianni's actually watching 'BMF' ... 50 seemingly canceled the series in Lil Meech's face ahead of its Season 4 rollout, much to The Game's amusement.

We also broke the story that there will be no Rick Ross-helmed 'BMF' movie coming to the big screen ... 50 owns all the rights!!!

All jokes aside, Gianni says all the Starz shows deserved more seasons. In the case of 50's onslaught, he advises Lil Meech to just stay mum, and hope it all blows over.

The 'BMF' actor has been doing just that, promoting his new Wonce boutique store in Miami.