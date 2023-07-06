'Power' Star Gianni Paolo Blows Off Lil Meech, Shoots Shot with Coi Leray

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent's 'Power Book II' and "BMF" cast members have been enjoying a healthy rivalry, but to hear Gianni Paolo tell it ... Lil Meech needs the back-and-forth way more than he does.

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked up with the real-life Brayden Weston rocking his G-G-G-Unit gear out in West Hollywood ... and he assures us he enjoys the constant mudslinging between sets but says it really only benefits 'BMF's juice.

Last week, Meech and the "BMF" crew stunted on Gianni and the rest of the 'Power' cast by posting in a private jet they say 50 got exclusively for their travels.

As you know, "BMF" is the autobiographical tale of ex-drug kingpins Demetrius and Terry Flenory ... and Gianni thinks the show is staring its expiration date in the face, despite 50's wish for both shows to go for at least 6 seasons each!!!

Gianni tells us he's proud Meech was able to escape the nepo-baby tag but thinks 'Power II' will go the distance on-air.

Switching gears to his love life, Gianni says he'll only enter a relationship if it's with one Coi Leray ... which might be a one-sided dream for now.

Gianni says he slid into Coi's DMs -- instantly jumping to the topic of marriage, and was left on read for his troubles.