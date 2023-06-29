50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule Over Failed Paramedic Ploy During Concert

Ja Rule's Stage Stunt Is as 'Stupid' As They Come!!!

50 Cent rarely misses the chance to have a laugh at Ja Rule's expense ... and laugh he did at Ja's recent performance stunt that involved paramedics and a stretcher.

On Thursday, 50 called the Murder Inc. rapper a "stupid ninja" after Ja entered his performance on a stretcher before rising up and rocking the mic.

Fans apparently weren't fooled by the charade, and 50 piling on the "😂" emojis only added insult to the non-injury.

Ja was one of the featured acts at Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' music festival in Toronto last Saturday, and many fans online pointed out his bit was possibly bitten from one of Ginuwine's famous performances.