50 Cent Cracks Jokes in 'Expend4bles' Trailer, Joins Shootout with Jason Statham

50 Cent's Hollywood juggling act has landed him back on the big screen ... as the latest action hero addition for the fourth 'Expendables' film!!!

On Wednesday, 50 and Lionsgate shared the official "Expend4bles" trailer ... which features the "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" rapper as a weapons specialist who's getting his balls broken as the new guy on the team.

The plot seems to center around the usual deranged terrorist bent on taking over the world ... but 'Expendables' fans aren't on board for its dramatic acting.

The franchise has grossed just shy of a billion dollars, with $804 million to date!!!

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and of course, Sylvester Stallone are returning from the previous installments with Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais joining as newbies.