Randy Couture Hospitalized, Intensive Care ... After Heart Attack

Exclusive TMZ.com

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and is currently in intensive care at an L.A. hospital, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 56-year-old legend -- a 3-time UFC Heavyweight champ -- walked himself to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling something was off after a workout at the Unbreakable MMA gym in L.A. He was admitted and treated immediately. The good news, sources close to Randy tell us he's expected Randy to make a full recovery.

Couture is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time with victories over guys like Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort and more.

In fact, Couture fought competitively late into his 40s ... taking on Lyoto Machida for the UFC lightweight championship in 2011 when Randy was 47-years-old. Couture lost that fight, but still, amazing.

Couture also built a career as an actor starting with a cameo on the CBS show, "The Unit" which snowballed into bigger roles in bigger projects.

Couture went on to appear in a bunch of "The Expendables" movies alongside Sylvester Stallone ... and later starred in the 2011 movie "Setup" with Bruce Willis and 50 Cent.

In 2014, Couture competed on "Dancing with the Stars" with his pro dancer partner Karina Smirnoff. He wasn't the greatest dancer in the world, but he was fan favorite.

Couture is a regular at Jay Glazer's "Unbreakable" gym in L.A. where he still trains alongside MMA legends like Chuck Liddell.

Back in the day, Couture was a high school wrestling phenom and won a state championship in Washington. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1988 and made Sergeant in the 101st Airborne.

After the Army, Couture made the U.S. Olympic team as an alternate for the '88, '92 and '96 Games.

Couture was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2006, only the 4th fighter to be enshrined. Couture had retired at the time, but came back to fight several more times.