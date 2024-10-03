Gianni Paolo Rips TV Industry for 'Power' Snubs, Never Winning Awards

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent's hit series "Power Book II: Ghost" is going out with a bang, but series costar Gianni Paolo has real beef with Hollywood's TV sector ... millions tune into their show while award shows act like they don't exist!!!

Gianni tells us the proof is in the puddin' ... his "Power" series topples critically acclaimed shows like "The Bear," "Succession" and "The Penguin" in terms of ratings, but feels like the Golden Globe and Emmys voters simply don't like -- or get -- hood cinema.

It's not just during award season Gianni says he feels the cold shoulder ... he notes how "Power" cast members missed out on being interviewed by the Jimmy Fallons and Jimmy Kimmels of the entertainment world. Good thing TMZ Hip Hop exists, eh? 😅

Of course, 50 Cent served as the series' voice box over the years but Gianni thinks deep underlying racial issues are working against "Power" -- in addition to the disparity of pay -- for the 10.5 million viewers he says they have.

Being a white guy, his POV allows him to see what's what!!!