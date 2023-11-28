Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Power Book II' Star Gianni Paolo Rips Airbnb's $400 Cleaning Fees

Gianni Paolo BS Airbnb Cleaning Fees ... I Ain't Mr. Belvedere After Paying $400!!!

11/28/2023 12:55 PM PT
AIRING OUT GRIEVANCES

"Power Book II: Ghost" star Gianni Paolo says his Airbnb user reviews are trash ... and it's all because he refuses to go the extra mile tidying up ON TOP of forking out a $400 cleaning fee!!!

The guy earns his coins playing rich kid Brayden Weston on 50 Cent's hit series, but Gianni says his hard-earned money is being mismanaged thanks to Airbnb's fees and he hopped on TikTok to rip them a new one.

Gianni's message is clear ... $400 is more than enough to handle little things like making the bed and clearing off the counter.

He's not running an animal house -- Gianni says he's willing to leave the place in good standing. He'll even bag up the trash ... just don't expect him to take it out, too!

A FEW ALTERATIONS
Airbnb disputes have been heavy this year ... Tyrese is currently in a legal war with a property owner who says he made illegal alterations to the residence he was renting.

To Gianni's point, though, $400 could get ya a decent hotel room ... housekeeping included!

