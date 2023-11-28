'Power Book II' Star Gianni Paolo Rips Airbnb's $400 Cleaning Fees

Play video content

"Power Book II: Ghost" star Gianni Paolo says his Airbnb user reviews are trash ... and it's all because he refuses to go the extra mile tidying up ON TOP of forking out a $400 cleaning fee!!!

The guy earns his coins playing rich kid Brayden Weston on 50 Cent's hit series, but Gianni says his hard-earned money is being mismanaged thanks to Airbnb's fees and he hopped on TikTok to rip them a new one.

Gianni's message is clear ... $400 is more than enough to handle little things like making the bed and clearing off the counter.

He's not running an animal house -- Gianni says he's willing to leave the place in good standing. He'll even bag up the trash ... just don't expect him to take it out, too!

Airbnb disputes have been heavy this year ... Tyrese is currently in a legal war with a property owner who says he made illegal alterations to the residence he was renting.