Gianni Paolo Says Dating's Tough Because Women Are Looking For A Lifestyle

Play video content TMZ.com

Gianni Paolo shares the same thoughts as a whole lot of men reading a viral list of places to avoid on a first date ... by saying, HUH?!?

TMZ Hip Hop got the 'Power Book: II' star's take on the list of venue no-no's a group of women allegedly compiled, ranking places they won't be caught dead on a first meeting.

The list includes places like Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's, bowling, the movies ... basically all the comfort spots for couples who have been together for a while.

Gianni admits a non-speaking engagement like the movies may not be the best first-date environment, but he doesn't want to live in a world where you can't strike it up with a girl while bowling ... c'mon now!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gianni isn't alone ... one of NYC's most eligible bachelors, Stephen A. Smith, also questioned the motives behind list even though he's not tight on money.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 Cent's 'PB2' is set to enter its 3rd and 4th seasons and Gianni says he's seen his stock rise -- in addition to the amount of gold-digging groupies who entered the chat.