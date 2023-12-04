Gianni Paolo Says His Airbnb Loyalty is In Jeopardy After Hilton Reached Out
12/4/2023 1:22 PM PT
Gianni Paolo still hasn't settled his AirbnBEEF after being whacked with a $400 cleaning fee ... and his viral rant just may have opened up his housing options.
The "Power Book II: Ghost" star tells TMZ Hip Hop that Hilton reached out to him to cut a deal for free stays after they saw him explode over what Airbnb was doing to his credit card and his user rating.
GP and his buddies laugh about it now but there weren't any smiles cracked when it made that angry TikTok last week from an Airbnb and risked being kicked out on the curb for slandering the product he was using!!!
Gianni wants to live amongst the Romans in Rome (or London!) and says he sticks with Airbnb for an authentic experience when he travels abroad.
Gianni says he's no cheapskate -- he's willing to pay half the amount that Airbnb is asking for cleaning services ... which may be too rich for some people's blood but he doesn't think he's ever gotten any smarter staying in a Holiday Inn!!!