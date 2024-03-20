Gianni Paolo Says Starz Killed 'Power II' After Cast Raises, Still Loyal to 50 Cent

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent's "Power Book II: Ghost" is coming to an end next season, and while one of its stars, Gianni Paolo, says he'll continue working with the G-Unit visionary ... he also says losing his show sucks!!!

Gianni linked with TMZ Hip Hop at LAX, and like his costar Michael Rainey Jr. -- who was disgusted by the cancelation -- he feels the show's tight-knit cast is simply getting a bitter taste of Hollywood's revolving door.

Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch recently explained how budget costs go up after 3rd and 4th seasons, and Gianni confirms to us they did get raises -- but, still, he didn't expect to get canceled after the show set Starz ratings records!

Season 3's opener broke Starz's record for its biggest weekend viewership and Gianni tells us he couldn't believe the network still decided to dump the show.

He thinks getting stingy on production costs isn't the move, and alludes to other Starz shows being made for cheaper ... and looking like it.

Gianni didn't name names, but the latest episode of 'BMF' just got reamed online for featuring a "knockoff Tupac Shakur" in a cameo role.

Regardless, he says 50 and series creator Courtney A. Kemp were nothing but good to him and he's onboard for whatever their next project is.