RZA Says Wu-Tang Clan Energized MSG Before Knicks Comeback Win

Play video content Video: RZA Says Wu-Tang Clan Energized Madison Square Garden Before Knicks Comeback Win TMZ.com

Wu-Tang Clan is being hailed by New York Knicks' fans as the savior of their historic NBA Finals comeback win ... and while RZA wouldn't say they helped the Knicks triumph, he tells TMZ the iconic group brought a spark to a deflated Madison Square Garden.

Here's the deal ... the Knicks were getting destroyed by the San Antonio Spurs at halftime of Game 4 when Wu took the floor for a performance that got the place rockin' and rolling.

RZA tells TMZ ... the group had to dig deep ... because they were also super bummed by the Spurs having their way with their team ... so they changed some lyrics to include the Knicks in their songs to make sure fans got back in the mood ... and the rest is, well, history.

Band members had the option to go up to a suite after the performance ... but RZA told us he wasn't interested in watching from the suite -- and he was going to be near the action courtside, cheering with the other stars.

With MSG back from the dead after a dreadful first half, the energized crowd cheered on the Knicks as they stormed back from a 29-point hole to stage the biggest comeback win in NBA Finals history and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.