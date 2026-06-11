Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Knicks Fans Go Wild in NYC Streets After Historic Comeback Win Over Spurs

New York Knicks Fans Our Team Won, Let's Go Crazy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Knicks Fans Celebrate NBA Finals Win in NYC
Launch Gallery
NY Knicks Fans Storm The Streets After NBA Finals Win Launch Gallery
Getty

The New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback win in NBA Finals history ... so fans took to the streets to celebrate ... and it got WILD!!!

Check out the photos ... New Yorkers are crowd surfing, climbing on poles, and going absolutely bananas.

knicks fans celebrate GettyImages-2280357842
Getty

Knicks fans have reason to let it all out ... their team was down 29 points before roaring back to win Game 4 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden to move within one victory of the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973.

knicks fans celebrate GettyImages-2280357874
Getty

Celebrity row was just as thrilled ... on the court after the game, Taylor Swift even hugged Kylie Jenner in a shocking reunion following her well-documented drama with Kylie's older sis Kim Kardashian.

Taylor watched the victory alongside sisters Alana and Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay, while Ben Stiller was seen in his usual spot along the sidelines as well. But wait, there's more -- Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Sydney Sweeney, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, and so many more A-listers were spotted in the stands, too.

061126 celebrities post knicks game kal
NEW YORK NIGHT OUT
Video: Taylor Swift, Haim Sisters, Hailey Bieber, Sombr Party After Knicks Win

While everyday Knicks fans partied in the streets, celebs celebrated at NYC's exclusive club Zero Bond, with Taylor heading in with Alana and Este ... where she rubbed elbows with Hailey BieberSombr, and Tate McRae.

If the Knicks win the title, this celebration will look tame.

Related articles