Knicks Fans Go Wild in NYC Streets After Historic Comeback Win Over Spurs

The New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback win in NBA Finals history ... so fans took to the streets to celebrate ... and it got WILD!!!

Check out the photos ... New Yorkers are crowd surfing, climbing on poles, and going absolutely bananas.

Knicks fans have reason to let it all out ... their team was down 29 points before roaring back to win Game 4 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden to move within one victory of the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973.

Celebrity row was just as thrilled ... on the court after the game, Taylor Swift even hugged Kylie Jenner in a shocking reunion following her well-documented drama with Kylie's older sis Kim Kardashian.

While everyday Knicks fans partied in the streets, celebs celebrated at NYC's exclusive club Zero Bond, with Taylor heading in with Alana and Este ... where she rubbed elbows with Hailey Bieber, Sombr, and Tate McRae.