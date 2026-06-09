Donald Trump Jinxed Knicks?! Charles Barkley Says 'No, S*** No'

The Knicks' 13-game playoff win streak was snapped Monday night, and many fans are blaming President Trump ... but is that fair?? Charles Barkley says hell no!

"No, s*** no. That had nothing to do with it. I thought the Spurs outplayed them," the Hall of Famer told Adam Glyn in New York City, shortly after Game 3 ended.

Of course, Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, pulling up to the Garden for the highly anticipated game, watching with his friend, Knicks owner James Dolan, as the team lost 115-111, with the Spurs pulling within one game of New York.

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POTUS's presence meant hella increased security around the World's Most Famous Arena. Fans were told to arrive hours before the game, and were subjected to airport-like security. Barriers were also installed around MSG to keep fans away from the building perimeter, and watch parties were banned.

Lots of fans are blaming Trump for disrupting the team's mojo -- but not Chuck.

Play video content Video: Trump Booed by Some Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in New York Courtesy of NBA

Barkley also talked about his hilarious now-viral Cardi B -- or Cardi D -- comments during the "Inside The NBA" halftime show.

"That was fun, man. That was just, hey, I like to have fun, man. I had a great time with that," the NBA legend said with a smile.

“I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s”



We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks https://t.co/ZzStZF5VRL @barstoolsports