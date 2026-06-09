Donald Trump Says Stephen A. Smith is Not Smart Enough to be President

Play video content Video: Trump Says Stephen A. Smith Lacks the Aptitude to Be President C-SPAN

President Trump is pouring cold water on Stephen A. Smith's possible aspirations to ascend to the White House, saying he doesn't have the "IQ" or the "aptitude" to become commander-in-chief.

Trump's vicious remarks came during a press gaggle late Monday night in NYC, before he boarded Air Force One to fly back to D.C. after watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Stephen A. Smith: If Trump coming causes the Knicks to lose tonight, I'm blaming him. I'm blaming the President of the United States. I'm telling you that right now. We better not lose tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/iwgdCsjn4i @HQNewsNow

Check out the clip ... a reporter first tells Trump that Smith -- a famous sports commentator -- has been talking about running for president and that he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost to the Spurs (the Spurs ended up beating the Knicks 115-111.)

Trump casually responded that he thinks Smith is a nice guy ... but running for president requires a certain aptitude and high IQ, which Trump claims Smith simply doesn't have. Ouch!

As you know, there's been plenty of chatter about Smith running for president in 2028 after he floated the idea himself, but then later backtracked. His current position is that he's not making a run for the WH.