Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says Donald Trump Is Making NBA Finals About Himself

Play video content Video: Jeffries Blasts Trump for Stealing NBA Finals Spotlight TMZ.com

President Donald Trump's trip to the NBA Finals is getting boxed out by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries ... who says POTUS has a knack for making every big event about himself.

The House Democratic Leader weighed in when Jacob caught up with him on Capitol Hill Monday. Watch the clip ... Jeffries questions Trump's sudden Knicks fandom and explains why he's not exactly thrilled about the prez showing up to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

Jeffries told us New Yorkers have waited decades to see the Knicks back in the NBA Finals ... and suggested the spotlight should stay on the team instead of the controversy surrounding Trump's visit.

Jeffries even attempted a joke about Trump not knowing the difference between political strategist Karl Rove and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns ... one of several zingers he unloaded during the exchange.

Play video content Video: Stephen A. Smith Says Trump Shouldn’t Attend the NBA Finals ESPN

His comments add to the growing debate over Trump's appearance at MSG. As TMZ reported, Stephen A. Smith blasted the president earlier Monday, slamming the visit as a massive headache for New Yorkers ... especially those attending the game, who now have to arrive at least 2 hours before gametime.

Bottom line ... Smith thinks Trump has "no business" at the NBA Finals, but as we all know, the Commander-in-Chief's gonna do what he wants to do. Of course, the same can be said for Knicks fans' vocal reactions to the president's presence.