Spike Lee Surprises Fans, Pulls Up To Iconic Streetball Court W/ Knicks Swag

Play video content Video: Spike Lee Stuns Fans With Surprise Visit to Legendary Streetball Court TMZSports.com

Spike Lee had the legendary West 4th Street courts lookin' like a Knicks block party on Monday ... just hours before tip-off of the most anticipated basketball game in NYC in decades!

The Academy Award winner and NYK superfan pulled up to The Cage in a royal blue and orange wrapped bus, the Fanatics Fan Wagon, around noon -- as scores of fans surrounded the bus to chop it up with Spike, before he heads to the Garden for tonight's game.

Lee and Fanatics hooked fans up with autographed memorabilia, including a signed Karl-Anthony Towns jersey.

Thanks to the bus, fans were also able to purchase last-minute Knicks apparel.

If you missed Spike today, don't sweat it too much ... we hear some other legends may be popping up over the next couple of days.

As for the series, the Knicks lead the NBA Finals 2-0 after going into San Antonio and shocking the favored Spurs.

Tonight's game at MSG is the first Finals game in nearly 27 years, and tickets are going for exorbitant prices.

There was an auction for two tix in Celebrity Row, and the winning bid came in at one million dollars.

Among the star-studded crowd tonight will be President Donald Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, who will become the first sitting prez to attend a Finals game.