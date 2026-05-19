Amar'e Stoudemire Gives Knicks Edge Over Cavs In Conference Finals

Play video content Video: Amare Stoudemire Dishes on Cavs vs. Knicks Series TMZSports.com

The New York Knicks bulldozed their way through their opponents so far this postseason ... but will their dominant run come to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers??

If you ask former Knicks superstar Amar'e Stoudemire, his answer is a big "heck no" ... 'cause he feels they're just getting started!!

We caught up with STAT prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday ... and had to ask how a super-rested Knickerbockers squad will fare against a Cavs team that just finished off the Detroit Pistons less than 48 hours ago.

Stoudemire isn't worried about his former team losing momentum after being off since May 10 ... as he feels Jalen Brunson and Co. have remained focused, as they're much more experienced than in years past.

To say the Knicks have been playing out of their minds is an understatement -- they're blowing out their opponents and shooting lights-out from the field in the process. The only problem with that is they haven't played in a week and a half, so there could be concerns they come out rusty.

On the other side, the Cavs just duked it out with Motor City for seven games ... and while Stoudemire praised their balanced roster, he thinks the time it took for Cleveland to finish off the Pistons was a blessing in disguise for the Knicks, especially as OG Anunoby works his way back from a hammy injury.

But the Knicks' biggest strength?? STAT feels their chemistry is off the charts ... and the fact that they're unselfish off the court is what makes them legit contenders.