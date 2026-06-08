Stephen A. Smith Says President Trump Has No Business Attending NBA Finals
Stephen A. Smith to Trump Don't Bring Your Circus To The NBA Finals!!!
Stephen A. Smith is calling foul on President Donald Trump's plans to Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at Madison Square Garden ... blasting the visit as a massive headache for New Yorkers and saying POTUS has "no business" showing up.
Roll the tape ... the ESPN personality unloaded during Monday's episode of "First Take." SAS didn't dive into politics or policy, but he made it clear he's not thrilled about POTUS bringing the Secret Service circus to one of the biggest basketball nights of the year.
Smith argued MSG isn't some sprawling football stadium with acres of parking and room to spare ... it's smack in the middle of one of the busiest parts of NYC, where traffic is already a nightmare before adding a presidential motorcade and security detail to the mix.
He called Trump's plan to attend "selfish," "narcissistic," and "ridiculous" ... insisting he'd feel the exact same way if the president sitting courtside was Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, or even Ronald Reagan.
Smith even joked some of Trump's supporters praise everything he does, saying people would call it "perfume" if the president "passed gas."
Bottom line ... Stephen A. says Game 3 should be about basketball, not traffic jams ... and he wishes POTUS would stay far away from the world's most famous arena.