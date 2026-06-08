Stephen A. Smith Says President Trump Has No Business Attending NBA Finals

Play video content Video: Stephen A. Smith Says Trump Shouldn’t Attend the NBA Finals ESPN

Stephen A. Smith is calling foul on President Donald Trump's plans to Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at Madison Square Garden ... blasting the visit as a massive headache for New Yorkers and saying POTUS has "no business" showing up.

Roll the tape ... the ESPN personality unloaded during Monday's episode of "First Take." SAS didn't dive into politics or policy, but he made it clear he's not thrilled about POTUS bringing the Secret Service circus to one of the biggest basketball nights of the year.

Smith argued MSG isn't some sprawling football stadium with acres of parking and room to spare ... it's smack in the middle of one of the busiest parts of NYC, where traffic is already a nightmare before adding a presidential motorcade and security detail to the mix.

Smith even joked some of Trump's supporters praise everything he does, saying people would call it "perfume" if the president "passed gas."