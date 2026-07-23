Nolan Wells' Mother Asks Cajun Navy Leader To Show Her Photos of His Body

Nolan Wells' mother wants to see photos of his body taken during the search and rescue effort ... and she wants to see them in person.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Christine Wonsley has taken the United Cajun Navy up on its offer to view the photos of his body lying face down on the Horn Island shoreline.

As you know ... United Cajun Navy vice president Brian Trascher told our own Charlie Neff he has photos of Nolan snapped from 400 feet in the air ... showing the body and the police response.

Brian was in a helicopter searching for Nolan on July 6 when he snapped the photos. He says he didn't know Nolan's body was in the photos at the time.

Our sources say the UCN reached out to inform Christine they would share the images with her if she wanted to see them ... and she said she would prefer to see them in person, rather than having the photos sent to her digitally.

We're told the UCN is coordinating with Nolan's mom ... and the organization also agreed to share information with her about what they saw that day ... and to lay out their search efforts in greater detail.

The development comes as Nolan's family searches for answers.