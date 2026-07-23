Rep. Jonathan Jackson Says Nolan Wells Death Investigation Reeks of a Cover-Up

Play video content Video: Rep. Jonathan Jackson Believes Nolan Wells Death Investigation May Be a Cover-Up TMZ DC

Rep. Jonathan Jackson says the Nolan Wells death investigation down in Mississippi has all the makings of a potential cover-up ... and he thinks race is playing a factor.

Jacob caught up with the Congressman from Illinois Thursday on Capital Hill ... and Rep. Jackson raised a bunch of issues with Nolan's death and the police response.

Rep. Jackson believes there is a pattern of deception, denial and cover-up ... and says the blame starts with local law enforcement.

The way Rep. Jackson sees it ... Mississippi authorities are bungling the investigation and failing to press the young people who were with Nolan for answers ... and he wants the feds to take over the probe.

Rep. Jackson also believes race is impossible to ignore ... drawing a chilling parallel between Nolan and Emmett Till. Jackson doesn't call the cases identical, but explains why he sees some striking similarities.

It's been nearly three weeks since Nolan was found dead July 6 on Horn Island, and Rep. Jackson says potential witnesses used the time to lawyer up and align their stories.