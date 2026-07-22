Nolan Wells Death: Cajun Navy Leader Has Photos of Body, Will Share with Family

I Have Photos of His Body If Family Wants to See

The man who photographed the scene as Nolan Wells' body was found is ready and willing to turn over those images to his family ... he tells TMZ, they just have to ask.

Brian Trascher -- the United Cajun Navy vice president -- talked to our Charlie Neff about joining the search, and described the photos he took as he was flying over Horn Island on the morning of July 6, when authorities found Nolan dead on the shoreline.

Brian explains why he didn't immediately notify Nolan's parents about the images, but he says he's not trying to hide anything ... and if they want to see them, he's an open book.

He was part of the aircraft search team, and says he was taking wide-angle photos of the law enforcement response from about 400 feet in the air.

Brian says he didn't realize it at the time, but when he zoomed in, he saw Nolan's body in the sand near the water's edge.

He says the photos might be tough for Nolan's family to stomach, but if Christine and Elmore Wonsley want to see them for themselves, they are more than welcome to get their hands on everything the United Cajun Navy collected that day.

He says he's just a phone call away.

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As for why he didn’t tell them sooner, Brian says he worried the photos would only make an unbearable moment even traumatic.

Plus, he says law enforcement officers, who were on the beach, had a much better view.