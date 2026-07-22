Nolan Wells Seemed 'Completely Fine' on Horn Island, Best Friend Says

The self-described best friend of Nolan Wells says Nolan seemed "completely fine" while they were hanging out on Horn Island ... with nothing appearing out of the ordinary.

Warren Hudson sat down with YouTuber Brandon Tatum on the "Officer Tatum Show" and gave his account of what happened on Horn Island in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

Warren said he was hanging out on the island with friends from high school and college, including Nolan. He said most folks in the group were regular visitors on the island.

In his conversations and interactions with Nolan, Warren said Nolan seemed fine and was laughing, joking and generally having a good time.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

Warren says he wasn't singularly focused on Nolan ... there were hundreds of other people he was chatting with too.

That matches up with video we've seen from the gathering ... including footage that appears to show Nolan on the back of a boat.

As you know, Nolan disappeared after his friends left the island by boat, and his body was found two days later on July 6 off the shoreline. No witnesses have, at least publicly, reported seeing him after 4:30 PM on July 4.

Warren and Nolan's other friends have faced intense online scrutiny in the wake of the teen’s mysterious death ... with theories and accusations spreading across social media.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, says Nolan may have suffered an injury to the back of his head ... at least according to the preliminary findings of the independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family.

The preliminary report from the second autopsy says the cause and manner of death are undetermined pending investigation.