Nancy Grace Questioning Official Narrative in Nolan Wells Death

Play video content Video: Nancy Grace Challenges Official Findings in Nolan Wells' Death Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Nancy Grace is diving into the Nolan Wells death investigation ... and she's not convinced this is a drowning ... raising concerns about some suspicious allegations involving his cell phone.

Nancy had her first segment on Nolan on her 'Crime Stories' show ... and she was particularly focused on his mother, Christine Wonsley, going on national TV and claiming his messages were deleted.

Nancy and her guest -- New York Post correspondent Caitlyn Becker -- said the alleged phone tampering was strange.

While the two ladies aren't presenting any new info here ... it's clear Nancy is on the case.

Play video content Video: Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $50K Rewards for Information in Nolan Wells Death WLOX

As you know ... Nolan's body was found floating off the coast of Horn Island on July 6, a couple of days after he went missing. Cops have ruled the death an accidental drowning -- though the investigation remains ongoing.

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com

The family's attorney -- Ben Crump -- isn't buying the official explanation either ... theorizing Mississippi authorities are trying to sweep the death of a young Black kid under the rug.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com