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Nancy Grace Questioning Official Narrative in Nolan Wells Death

Nancy Grace on Nolan Wells Death I'm Not Buying Official Explanation!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MESSAGES DELETED POSTMORTEM?
Video: Nancy Grace Challenges Official Findings in Nolan Wells' Death
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Nancy Grace is diving into the Nolan Wells death investigation ... and she's not convinced this is a drowning ... raising concerns about some suspicious allegations involving his cell phone.

Nancy had her first segment on Nolan on her 'Crime Stories' show ... and she was particularly focused on his mother, Christine Wonsley, going on national TV and claiming his messages were deleted.

Remembering Nolan Wells
Launch Gallery
Remembering Nolan Wells Launch Gallery
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Nancy and her guest -- New York Post correspondent Caitlyn Becker -- said the alleged phone tampering was strange.

While the two ladies aren't presenting any new info here ... it's clear Nancy is on the case.

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RAISING THE STAKES
Video: Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $50K Rewards for Information in Nolan Wells Death
WLOX

Nolan's funeral was held Monday and featured appearances from some prominent personalities ... including Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry. The pair offered a collective $100K for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the teenager's case.

As you know ... Nolan's body was found floating off the coast of Horn Island on July 6, a couple of days after he went missing. Cops have ruled the death an accidental drowning -- though the investigation remains ongoing.

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FURTHERING THE INVESTGATION
Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells
TMZ.com

The family's attorney -- Ben Crump -- isn't buying the official explanation either ... theorizing Mississippi authorities are trying to sweep the death of a young Black kid under the rug.

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SPOTTED ON THE BOAT???
Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance
TMZ.com

We've also obtained new video from the 4th of July ... showing a Black man standing on the back deck of a boat, wearing similar swim trunks to the ones Nolan was wearing -- in what might be his last image before he died.

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