Nolan Wells' Family and Friends Gather For Funeral

Nolan Wells' loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes Monday ... honoring the 18-year-old whose life ended far too soon.

The funeral service happened at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where Rev. Al Sharpton officiated and family attorney Ben Crump delivered a call for justice.

Sharpton announced during his remarks that he'll be offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information about Nolan's death ... and he said Tyler Perry will match that amount.

As we reported ... Nolan disappeared after traveling by boat with friends to Horn Island for a Fourth of July gathering. His friends returned to the mainland without him, and his body was found two days later on Horn Island.

Nolan's friends told investigators Nolan chose to stay behind because he believed he could catch another ride -- an account his parents have publicly questioned.

Crump is conducting an independent investigation, while official autopsy and toxicology results remain pending. The findings are expected to be presented to a grand jury.