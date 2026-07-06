Missing 18-Year-Old Nolan Wells Found Dead on Mississippi Island, Family Confirms Identity
Missing Teen Nolan Wells Body Found After Desperate Search
Missing 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells' body has been found off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to local authorities.
Officials tell local outlets the body was discovered Monday morning around 8:45 AM in the water near the northwest end of Horn Island after a park ranger made the grim find.
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said the remains matched the description of Wells, who had been the subject of a search effort.
While authorities are awaiting DNA testing to make a formal identification, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd announced there is no indication the body belongs to anyone else -- telling reporters there is "no reason to believe it is not him."
Wells' family has also shared messages on social media confirming his death, mourning the loss of the 18-year-old.
Officials have not yet released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death, and the investigation remains ongoing pending the official identification and further findings.
As we previously reported ... a massive search was underway for the Mississippi teenager who vanished during a Fourth of July trip to a popular island ... and authorities are asking anyone who spent the holiday on the water to help bring him home.
Wells was last seen around 3 PM Saturday on Horn Island -- off the Mississippi coast, Ocean Springs -- according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. He was wearing black shorts and sunglasses when he disappeared.
Authorities say Nolan had traveled to the island by boat with friends ... but it's unclear whether he ever made it back to the mainland.