Missing 19-Year-Old Marly Kinney Found Dead After Desperate Search

The search for 19-year-old Marly Kinney has come to a heartbreaking end as her body was discovered Sunday afternoon, TMZ has learned.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources confirmed Sunday that Kinney's body was recovered near Grayson Lake, roughly five days after she was reported missing.

According to the KDFWR, multiple agencies located the teen's body in the Grayson area at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the family has been notified and the Carter County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Kinney was last seen Wednesday, when she disappeared during a boating outing on Grayson Lake, prompting an extensive search involving game wardens, Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, local fire departments, and other rescue crews.

The discovery marks a tragic end to the massive multi-day search effort that drew widespread community support and volunteer assistance. The circumstances surrounding Kinney's death remain under investigation, and officials have not yet released additional details.

As we previously reported ... charges were filed against the captain of the boat Marly was last seen on. 23-year-old Cameron Conley, who was arrested Wednesday on a boating under the influence charge after telling authorities he could not locate the woman who had been with him on the boat.

Conley's case remains separate as investigators continue looking into the circumstances surrounding Kinney's death.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement

Marly was 19.