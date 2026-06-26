Animator Luis de la Rosa Killed By Train at French Film Festival

Luis de la Rosa -- an animator with credits on big projects like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" -- is dead after he was hit by a train while attending a film festival in France.

Local newspaper Le Dauphine Libéré reported the fatal incident Friday ... saying a locomotive struck a man wandering too close to train tracks in Annecy, a city near the French-Swiss border.

Emergency services were called to the train station ... but they couldn't save the man's life.

The newspaper did not identify the man, but noted he wore credentials from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival ... and the festival has now confirmed to Deadline that de la Rosa was the person killed.

De la Rosa got his start in animation back in 2016 ... working on several episodes of the Nickelodeon show "Pig Goat Banana Cricket" before working on "My Little Pony: The Movie," "Animaniacs," "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and 'Spider-Man.'

He was reportedly at the film festival's market -- a place for animators to meet potential clients and keep up with industry pals -- with his original project "Ash Raider World."

Festival organizers told Deadline Artistic Director Marcel Jean will speak about de la Rosa during Saturday's closing ceremony.

He was 34.