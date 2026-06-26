Wrestling Star Joe Doering Dead At 44

Wrestling star Joe Doering has died at just 44 years old, it was announced Friday.

Doering -- who competed for several promotions, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling -- battled brain cancer for more than a decade.

He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery to have the mass removed. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2022 ... and he had another procedure.

Doering was diagnosed with a third brain tumor late last year ... and entered hospice care earlier this month.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling first shared the news of the loss ... saying, "At 9:13 AM today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family."

"Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years' worth of living into every one of them."

The statement continued ... "Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit."

In addition to his TNA fame, Doering also had popularity in All Japan Pro Wrestling. He was a champion in both promotions.

He entered the world of wrestling back in 2004 ... and had a brief stint in the WWE's developmental Florida Championship Wrestling under the ring name Drake Brewer in 2010.