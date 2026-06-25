He Came And Went Before We Squashed Beef

Play video content Video: Fab Morvan Never Reconciled with Clive Davis Before His Death TMZ.com

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan says he never got the chance to patch things up with Clive Davis before the legendary music producer died.

We got Fab in New York City on Tuesday and our photog asked him about Clive, who died this week at 94.

Fab says death is just a part of life ... and while he never had a chance to squash his longstanding beef with the record exec, it doesn't seem like there's any lingering bad blood.

Quick refresher ... Fab and Clive had a big falling out back in the early 1990s ... when Milli Vanilli's massive success was cut short due to a lip-syncing scandal that caused Clive's record company, Arista Records, to drop the pair.

Fab always claimed Arista Records executives, including Clive, were aware of the lip-syncing before it became a whole thing ... however, Clive was adamant he knew nothing of the sort.

Now, Fab tells us they drifted apart over the years and never buried the hatchet.