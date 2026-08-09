Bunnie XO Spotted Holding Hands With Dylan Wolf at Ventura Rodeo

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf Seen Holding Hands at Ventura Rodeo

Bunnie XO is adding a little cowboy country to her summer ... and she was spotted holding hands with Dylan Wolf during a night out at a Ventura rodeo.

Bunnie was at the Ventura County Fair in California for the rodeo Saturday night, where she was joined by her besties Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark.

An eyewitness tells TMZ they first spotted Bunnie and another woman getting out of a car before the group made their way toward the rodeo seating area. That’s when Bunnie appeared to get cozy with the tattooed reality TV cowboy ... walking hand-in-hand with Dylan as he escorted her and the group to their seats.

Our source says Dylan then made sure Bunnie was settled before heading off to work the rodeo. We're told Dylan later returned and was seen standing behind Bunnie and her group while they watched the action.

The sighting is especially interesting ... because as we previously reported, Bunnie and Dylan’s connection has been blossoming ever since Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in May -- making the duo's latest outing together one worth watching.

While the hand-holding certainly adds fuel to romance speculation, it’s unclear what Bunnie and Dylan’s relationship status is at this point, last we spoke with Dylan he told us the two are just supporting each other as friends -- adding "sometimes cowboys hunt cougars."