Dylan Wolf Talks Bunnie XO Kiss, Says 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'

Guess this Wolf is on the hunt for cougars ... that's what Dylan Wolf is doing when it comes to Bunnie XO.

We got the 24-year-old "Calabasas Confidential" star leaving Barney's Beanery in WEHO on Wednesday night, and -- of course -- we had to ask him about his seemingly ongoing fling with 46-year-old Bunnie and their July 4th makeout sesh in Nashville.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Dylan puts it like this ... "Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars."

The dude was wearing a cowboy hat as he got all philosophical ... and he also told us he's got a lot of love for both Bunnie and her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, and respects that they have "a lot going on right now."

The bigger question here is if Jelly actually hit up Dylan since the pair was caught locking lips in Jelly's Nashville bar!

Dylan says he hasn't heard a peep from Jelly ... so if Bunnie's ex is feeling jealous at all, he's keeping it to himself.

It's been a successful hunt for Dylan ... he and Bunnie went out twice in Nashville over the weekend ... and it sounds like he's still hungry for more.

All of this comes after Jelly Roll filed for divorce back in May ... and now it looks like they're both moving on.