Bunnie XO Says Jelly Roll Marriage Was Like Being in Prison 10 Years

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Jokingly Compares Marriage With Jelly Roll to Being in Prison Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO is sympathizing with a suitor who wants to take her out when he finishes a 10-year prison sentence ... saying her marriage to Jelly Roll felt a lot like a decade in the clink.

Bunnie threw some serious shade at her estranged husband Thursday on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast ... making a wisecrack about their failed marriage after sharing a DM she got from a dude in prison.

While Bunnie's got a few issues with the man's DM, her friends say he just needs some sex after 10 years in lockup ... and that's when she hits Jelly where it hurts.

Bunnie then jokes ... "I'm gonna get a phone call. J's gonna call me and be like 'bitch, what the f***?!'"

We broke the story ... Jelly filed for divorce back in May after his 10-year marriage to Bunnie ... and while the two still seem amicable, she's been spilling lots of tea whenever there's a microphone in her face.