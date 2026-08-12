Clavicular Says He's Attracted to 'Beautiful' AOC

Play video content Video: Clavicular Has the Hots for AOC TMZ.com

Clavicular says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is personality-maxing ... citing her charisma and fiery nature as reasons he's got a crush on her -- while adding her beauty's nothing to scoff at either!

The influencer famous for making "looksmaxing" go viral joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and we asked him about shooting his shot at AOC and saying he could "fix" her.

Two major truths to get out of the way, which Clav was honest with us about ... first off, he only said he could "fix" AOC to increase social media engagement.

And, secondly, he's not actively pursuing the Congresswoman ... because he already has a girlfriend ... and the two are very happy together.

That said, Clav tells us he is drawn to the "beautiful Congresswoman" ... as well as the fiery energy she brings to protests. He thinks she's very charismatic ... a trait he finds attractive.

Clav said the two would have fun together ... and envisions the potential relationship as an exchange of ideas ... telling us she can improve his personality -- and then they can talk looksmaxing!

Asked if their politics align ... Clavicular says he's not a political dude -- but if she wants to lobby him on something, he's all ears.

We also ask Clav about our recent interview with AOC, where she gave a mixed review on the whole looksmaxing movement. He says he doesn't see her comments as totally negative, for specific reasons.

AOC is single -- it was recently revealed she split from her fiancé, Riley Roberts --- and she's on an IVF journey that involves freezing her eggs ... but while a romantic relationship with Clav may not be in the cards, it sounds like he's leaving the door open to a different kind of collab.