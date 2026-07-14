AOC Says Clavicular's Looksmaxxing Trend Sends Young Men Wrong Message

Play video content Video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Clavicular’s Looksmaxxing Trend for Young Men TMZ DC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is weighing in on viral streamer Clavicular's "looksmaxxing" craze ... and while she's not interested in piling on him personally, she does think the trend raises some bigger questions ... and she worries about the impact on young men.

Charlie caught up with AOC Tuesday on Capitol Hill and asked about the notorious playboy who's built a massive following around "looksmaxxing" ... and she explains why she's more concerned about the message young men are absorbing, rather than the man delivering it.

She says women have to deal with relentless and systemic body-image pressures ... and she'd hate to see young guys get dragged into the same cycle of believing they'll never measure up physically.

That said, AOC makes it clear she's not judging anyone who wants to boost their confidence through their appearance. Instead, she says she'd rather see the conversation move beyond looks altogether and focus on self-worth.

Charlie also asked about Clavicular's recent trip to Israel ... and AOC says the focus should be on Palestinians.