Taco Bell Chihuahua Voice Actor Still Eats There, But Warns 'Proceed With Caution'

The recent explosive diarrhea parasite taking over the nation might have people saying "no quiero Taco Bell" ... but a familiar tiny canine -- or rather his voice actor -- says that's not the slogan he would use after dining there.

Carlos Alazraqui -- the voice of the former Taco Bell Chihuahua -- tells TMZ ... he ate at Taco Bell last night and didn't come down with a case of the runs.

Carlos ordered the Crunchy Beef Burrito with nacho fries and two tacos -- which contained lettuce, the main suspect in the outbreak -- and he walked away happy and full ... telling us, "I survived!"

He also joked he might have gotten special treatment to make sure his food was safe because he was the voice of the famous dog from the 1997 commercial.

Still, Carlos says if he were the dog representing the famous taco chain these days he would tell folks, "Proceed with caution."

Sounds like sage advice ... Taco Bell is under investigation for any potential links to the outbreak ... and over 30 states have been affected. Not everyone who is getting sick ate at Taco Bell, though, and Carlos ate there with no issues.

In case you forgot ... the famous "Yo quiero Taco Bell" Chihuahua was pulled from commercials and marketing campaigns in 2000 due to mounting controversy over ethnic stereotyping.