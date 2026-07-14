Katie Holmes Holds Hands with New Man Jason Bard Yarmosky

I'm Holding On To My New Man!!!

Katie Holmes is out on the town with a new man on her arm, stepping out for date night hand-in-hand ... and we've got a photo from their outing.

The actress was snapped cozying up to New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky on Friday as they went to a screening of "The Invite" at East Hampton Regal UA.

An onlooker told People they were having a great time ... with Jason whispering in her ear and making her laugh and smile.

Katie and Jason reportedly didn't shy away from PDA ... with Katie putting her head on Jason's shoulder as they watched the screening together.

This is the first we've seen Katie publicly dating since her split from Bobby Wooten III in 2022 ... so it's been a few years.

Katie and Bobby weren't even together that long ... calling things off after 8 months of dating.

Since then, there were rumors that Katie and her "Dawson's Creek" costar, Joshua Jackson, were dating after she started liking social media comments shipping them IRL.