Katie Holmes Not Dating Joshua Jackson Despite Liking Comments About Relationship

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's fans think the two need to try again as a real-life couple ... and Holmes seemingly agrees -- smashing the like button on comments advocating for the two to spark up a romance again.

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Here's the deal ... the actress posted a professional photo with her arms slung around Jackson -- and, of course, it got "Dawson's Creek" stans feeling nostalgic.

People begged the two -- who are costarring in the new romantic-drama "Happy Hours" -- to get back together in the comments ... and it appears Holmes liked a few of them.

Check it out ... Holmes liked one comment which reads "Wish this was a hard launch," and another that said, "They should be a couple."

For fans who think this is an indication the two are getting together ... don't get your hopes up. A source close to the pair tells us all the hype is funny -- and it's pretty cute people are still rooting for Joey and Pacey more than two decades after the 'Dawson's' series finale.

Both Katie and Joshua are single now ... Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith finalized their divorce last year -- and Holmes hasn't been linked to anyone since splitting with Bobby Wooten III in 2022.