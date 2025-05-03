Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith Settle Divorce, Battle Over Kid's School

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are on the same page when it comes to most of their divorce terms -- but when it comes to grade school, they're still going at it in court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Joshua and Jodie have hammered out a divorce settlement. According to the docs, the couple used a mediator to come up with a temporary schedule to govern the 50-50 custody of their daughter, Juno.

What they can't agree on is ... where Juno's gonna go to school, and now Jodie wants the judge to force Joshua to adhere to a court order that gives her the power to pick Juno's elementary school.

In docs filed by her attorney, the disso queen Laura Wasser, Jodie says she wants their 5-year-old to move to a new school next year, but Josh is standing in the way. She says she researched the new school, conferred with Joshua about it and made sure it was close enough to his home -- yet, she claims he's refusing to get on board.

As for the other terms ... Joshua will pay $2,787/month in child support, but no monthly spousal support -- they settled on a lump sum. Jodie's also asking him to pay $75K for her attorney fees in the school battle.

We broke the story ... Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.