Brittany Cartwright Says Estranged Hubby Jax Taylor Was Bad at Sex, 'No Stamina'

Brittany Cartwright is flunking Jax Taylor at Sex 101 ... because she says his bedroom skills were sorely lacking during their relationship.

The reality TV star was on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday when she was asked point-blank to rate her estranged husband's sex skills from 1 to 10.

Brittany says while there were times Jax was a 7 or an 8, the majority of the time he was a 2 or a 3. 😬

The big issue for Brittany ... she says Jax had "no stamina, no nothing."

Brittany and Jax were married for 5 years when she filed for divorce last August, and they have one child together ... a 4-year-old son, Cruz.