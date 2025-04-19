Brittany Cartwright Says Co-Parenting with Jax Taylor Improving, Still 'Explosive'

Play video content TMZ.com

Brittany Cartwright says her relationship with Jax Taylor is improving when it comes to their kids ... but, they still have an "explosive" dynamic -- and, fans will bear witness to it all on season 2 of "The Valley."

We caught up with the reality television star in Downtown Los Angeles this week ... and, we had to ask her about the second season of the show which premiered Sunday -- and contained some intense moments.

If you haven't seen the ep, spoilers ... Brittany claims Jax flipped a table and hit her with it after he found out she sent a sexy video to her friend even though they were estranged at the time.

We asked Brittany what she thinks about season 2 ... and, she admits it's crazy -- though she adds she's ready for it all to come out.

Brittany tells us her co-parenting relationship with Jax is improving ... though she adds their relationship will always be "explosive" -- so, it doesn't appear it's going perfectly smooth. Plus, she says the divorce is still moving forward.

As for what fans can expect in future season 2 episodes ... listen to her answer -- anyone hoping for smooth sailing for Britt is going to be sorely disappointed.

