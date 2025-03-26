Jax Taylor Says He Was Doing Enough Cocaine to Kill a Small Horse

Jax Taylor's opening up about hitting rock bottom amid his marriage troubles with Brittany Cartwright ... revealing just how deep his cocaine addiction really went.

JT explained he hit rock bottom in early 2024 when Brittany left him, spending months alone in his house, drinking heavily and "doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse."

Play video content 3/4/25 Hot Mic Podcast

Jax's addiction clearly took over at the time -- 'cause he told US Weekly he wasn't even eating, he was just spiraling into a depression with the devil on his shoulder making him feel like he'd lost everything.

Jax acknowledged he's got an addictive personality ... so the fact he mentioned he was between 107 and 110 days sober shows some serious strength.

He went to rehab for the first time in July last year, right in the middle of filming "The Valley" ... so, his cocaine battle will be a big storyline in the next season, which drops April 15 on Bravo.