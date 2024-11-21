Jax Taylor Refuses to Comment on Car Accident, Leaves Store on Scooter

Play video content BACKGRID

Jax Taylor's keeping quiet about the fender-bender he got into Wednesday ... refusing to answer questions about it while out in Los Angeles -- before quickly scootering away.

The reality TV star walked out of a store Thursday ... and, a waiting paparazzo asked him about how he was doing in the aftermath of his car accident.

Jax's staying radio silent on the other end of the question ... hopping on a motorized scooter and taking off while mumbling under his breath. You can listen for yourself -- but, all he's really saying is that he ain't talking about the incident.

As we told you ... a woman named Michelle West accused Jax of running into her boyfriend's car and then refusing to exchange insurance info before driving off.

Play video content MEGA

Photogs took pics and videos of the aftermath where Jax takes a look at the car's bumper and chats with the man he allegedly hit.

Ultimately Jax drove off ... and law enforcement sources tell us the person he allegedly hit went to the police station and asked to file a report -- though he was directed to file online instead. It's unclear if he did so.

A rep for Jax confirmed he was in an accident and didn't exchange insurance info ... though they claim Jax only left after seeing no damage or injuries and called his insurance company to report the incident after the accident.