Jax Taylor Admits to Rear-Ending Car, Leaving Without Exchanging Insurance Info

Jax Taylor hit a car in Los Angeles traffic yesterday ... admitting he got into a fender-bender and left the scene after supposedly seeing no damage to the vehicle or injuries to the people in the car.

Here's the deal ... a woman named Michelle West posted to Nextdoor Thursday morning claiming her boyfriend was stopped at a red light in Valley Village -- a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of L.A. -- when a vehicle ran into the back of his car.

Play video content MEGA

West says her BF chased the vehicle driven by "The Valley" star to a nearby gas station ... where a paparazzo took photos and video of a man who appears to be Jax chatting with another person in the aftermath of the accident.

Check out the clip ... the two men survey the back of the silver sedan, searching for any damage, and chat for a while -- before Jax hops in his truck and drives off.

The owner of the silver car goes into the street and appears to take a picture of the truck's license plate, before exchanging words with the driver and going on his way.

Photos taken of the back of the vehicle, obtained by TMZ, don't appear to show much damage to it.

Play video content TMZ.com

A rep for Jax tells TMZ ... "Jax was involved in what he believed to be a minor fender bender yesterday afternoon when his vehicle bumped into the rear end of the car in front of him while at a red light. The driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle, enraged which caused an unpleasant interaction between both parties."

The statement continues, "Jax saw no visible damage to either vehicle and no apparent injuries to either involved, and therefore proceeded to leave the scene. Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to investigate further into the details and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company."

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the man who was allegedly rear-ended came into the police station -- but was told to file an online report. It's unclear if he's done so.

That said, Michelle West says she and her boyfriend aren't giving up on this ... saying thankfully he took pictures of the damage and Jax's license plate at the gas station -- and, they will work to hold Taylor accountable.