Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jax Taylor Admits He Was Terrified to Leave Rehab, Relied on Structure

Jax Taylor Leaving Rehab Terrified Me ... Structure Was Everything

090724_jax_taylor-kal
afraid of the outside world

Jax Taylor says he didn't want to go to rehab ... but, once he was in, he never wanted to leave -- because it gave his life crucial structure.

The reality television star posted a clip from Friday's episode of the "When Reality Hits with Brittany and Jax" podcast ... admitting he was super scared to get, clean originally hating the whole experience.

Jax Taylor's Instagram Snaps
Launch Gallery
Jax Taylor Social Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

After a few days though, JT says his mindset changed -- and, by the end he worried about going back to the world outside rehab ... bawling his eyes out when it was finally time.

The way Jax tells it ... he had a set schedule -- getting up in the morning, chowing down on breakfast, reading. Basically, Jax enjoyed the structrue, and he worried about his life outside of it.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Together
Launch Gallery
Brittany and Jax Together Launch Gallery
Instagram

Plus, he says he knew everyone outside those walls would be pissed at him for his actions -- and, he wasn't ready to get back to filming his show, "The Valley."

Obviously, Taylor did come back to society ... and, it's been a rough few weeks -- with the star looking pretty down while filming the show with his ex, Brittany Cartwright recently.

jax taylor and Brittany Cartwright getty 1
Getty

Plus, Brittany filed for divorce a couple weeks ago ... officially pulling the plug on their five-year marriage. Bascially, it hasn't been easy for Jax since getting out of in-patient treatment.

The storyline of their split's set to play out on "The Valley" season 2 ... and, we're sure to hear more of Jax's time in rehab.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later