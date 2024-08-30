Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Keep Distance on 'Valley' Set Post-Divorce News

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were back on the set Friday of Bravo's "The Valley" just days after she filed for divorce ... and you could cut the tension with a knife!

As TMZ previously reported ... Jax was served the docs from his estranged wife, BC, while filming the new season of the reality show Tuesday -- awkward!

And, we just so happened to get a great view of production back underway Friday ... and from the looks of what we saw, the couple was keeping their distance ... both in very different moods.

Brittany seemed like she did not have a care in the world, laughing with pals ... while Jax looked like he was in a funk.

Things seemed to get even more uncomfortable on Friday when BC was getting a tad too close to Jax ... before a friend pulled her away.

And, there was another interesting moment on Friday ... a witness at the filming tells TMZ during a scene Jax was filming with Kristen Doute ... he was overheard telling her he was going out of control, and that’s the reason he had to go to rehab. The Bravo personality checked into an in-patient treatment center for 30 days in late July.

Sources connected to the couple previously told TMZ ... Brittany took the initiative and decided it was time to file ... since her estranged hubby has done too many things for a reconciliation to occur.