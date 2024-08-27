'VPR' Alum Brittany Cartwright Gets Alcohol Delivered After Filing For Divorce

Brittany Cartwright is popping bottles after pulling the plug on her marriage ... getting some alcohol delivered to her door only hours after filing to divorce Jax Taylor.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum and "The Valley" star ordered a bottle of booze on Uber Eats and met the delivery man in a bathing suit and a towel.

Brittany looks pretty happy here ... though we're not sure if the smile on her face is for the incoming liquor ... or for filing to end things with her husband of 5 years.

Unclear what Brittany is going to be sipping on, but look closely at the pics ... her wedding ring is nowhere to be found. She hasn't been wearing her ring since June, and it's not about to make an appearance here.

TMZ broke the story ... Brittany filed for divorce Tuesday after 5 years of marriage.

Brittany is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz, and she also wants to block the ability of the court to award spousal support to either of them.