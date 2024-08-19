Jax Taylor Leaving Treatment, Planning to Film 'The Valley' Again

Ready to Be No. 1 Guy in Group Again

Jax Taylor is ready to get back to work ... we've learned the reality star is planning to check out of treatment ... and he has big plans for his return home.

Sources close to Jax tell TMZ ... the Bravo personality plans to leave the inpatient treatment center where he's been staying on Thursday, and will be heading back to his home in Los Angeles.

We're told spending quality time with his son, Cruz, is his top priority ... though, he intends to still live separately from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

As it was before he entered treatment in July, Jax will take up residence in their family home ... whereas Brittany will remain in her nearby rental residence.

Jax is expected to return to work, too. He will join the cast of "The Valley" for the rest of production on season 2 ... which started filming earlier this summer.

However, we're told his return to production will be on his timeline ... and it's not a main priority for Jax.

Sources say the "Vanderpump Rules" alum wants to get adjusted to life outside treatment again ... and soak up every minute he can with Cruz.

Sources tell us Jax plans to address his treatment stay -- including his reasons for going -- on "The Valley" ... but will do so only when he's ready. We're told viewers can expect an emotional season 2.

TMZ broke the story ... Jax decided to seek inpatient treatment for his mental health issues amid his ongoing separation from Brittany. The couple, who married in 2019, had been struggling with a number of marital challenges ... which were well-documented on season 1 of "The Valley."

Brittany announced their separation back in February ... when she told listeners on their shared podcast she was taking space "for the sake of [her] mental health."